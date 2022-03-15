Delaware board eyes state funds for broadband expansion

A committee of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors tasked with determining how to use federal pandemic relief funds met Tuesday afternoon and heard requests for funding from the Delhi Telephone Company and the Friends of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower organization.
The American Rescue Plan Committee invited local internet providers to attend a committee meeting last September to discuss underserved areas. Since then, the Delhi Telephone Company has been mapping the areas that are not served by fiberoptic broadband cable and came up with 331 homes that don't have access to the service, said Jason Miller, company general manager.
"I was surprised 25 roads didn't have it," Miller said.
Miller outlined the company's broadband expansion plan. He said the company recently received a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grant from the Federal Communications Commission, which will allow the company to lay 27 miles of fiberoptic cable in 11 different underserved census blocks. He said the Margaretville Telephone Company and Frontier Communications also received RDOF grants to install broadband internet cable in underserved census blocks.
However, there would still be 331 homes, totaling 40 miles of cable, without internet in the company's coverage area, he said, and to connect those homes would cost $1.9 million. Given the remoteness of some of the homes, committee members asked Miller if some of them could be bypassed to reduce the funding needed.
"I would not like to pick the winners or losers," Miller said. "You can pick the roads you don't want serviced."
Committee Chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield asked if the committee funded the first $7,500 of the connection, if the homeowner could pick up the rest. Miller responded that he would not like to pass any of the cost to hook up broadband internet onto the homeowners.
Marshfield also asked Miller about Gov. Kathy Hochul's $1 billion connect-all initiative. Miller said it was part of her proposed budget, but it hasn't been adopted yet and no other information about it has been released.
The committee decided to wait until the state budget is adopted to see if broadband funding is included.
Ann Roberti, president of the Friends of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower organization asked the committee for $25,000 to go toward the rebuilding of the fire tower on Bramley Mountain. This was half of what the organization requested of the committee for two reasons Roberti said. The organization received a quote from a construction company for $111,000, far less than the $270,000 estimate. The organization has raised $60,000 so far and is looking for a tourism grant through the county's bed tax funds, she said, so the organization is only asking for $25,000.
Part of the $270,000 estimate was a $30,000 guarantee to the town of Delhi in case the fire tower has to be deconstructed, she said. The Catskill Watershed Corporation is footing the $30,000. Pieces of the fire tower are stored in a barn on the Clark Farm, including all of the original bolts, Roberti said. The bolts will be replaced when the tower is reconstructed, she said. The town of Delhi holds the liability insurance and will lease the tower from the Clark family for $1 per year the whole time is it standing, she said.
Committee Member and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said he likened the fire towers in the county to the county's covered bridges as they are a draw for tourists. Roberti agreed and said once the fire tower is built, the number of visitors to the area will triple. The fire tower is expected to be built in August, she said.
The board agreed in principle to fund the fire tower, but a vote was not taken.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
