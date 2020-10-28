Delaware board honors records clerk, allots COVID funds

Sarah Eames | The Daily Star Tina Molé, right, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, extends a handshake to Heather Bauer, left, an assessment records clerk with the Delaware County Department of Real Property Tax Services who was named employee of the month by department director Sherri Falcone, center, at the Wednesday, Oct. 28, meeting of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors in Delhi.