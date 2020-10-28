Delaware board honors records clerk, allots COVID funds

DELHI — Delaware County’s employee of the month was celebrated by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday, Oct. 28 meeting.
Heather Bauer, an assessment records clerk with the Delaware County Department of Real Property Tax Services, was nominated for employee of the month by department director Sherri Falcone, who described her as a “very dedicated, really good employee.”
“She comes to work early, she stays late if she needs to. She doesn’t complain — well, not to me, anyway,” Falcone said with a laugh. “I’m very, very happy that she’s working with us. I think she’s worthy of this award.”
Bauer celebrated 20 years on the job last month, Falcone said.
“This is very well-deserved and it’s been a long time coming,” said Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the board. “On behalf of the board, we thank you for the job you do.”
“We hereby express our sincere appreciation to Heather Bauer in grateful recognition of outstanding performance, productivity, dedication and service,” Molé said, presenting Bauer with a certificate.
The board voted to transfer $13,500 in grant funding for the Department of Public Health as part of a state grant it received in May for COVID-19 response activities.
The funds have been used for supplies, outreach messaging, quarantine support and serving notices of isolation and quarantine, public health programs manager Heather Warner.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a resolution to rent a bay from the Masonville highway garage, part of an agreement extending back to 2014 when the county Department of Public Works’ patrol garage in Sidney Center was razed as part of a tributary relocation project.
• Set the county Department of Public Works’ general winter maintenance hours for 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“This is the same thing we do every year,” Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said of the resolutions.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
