False alarms and a program for veterans were among the topics at a meeting of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, July 27.
The "False Alarm Reduction Act, a proposed local law, would ensure that alarms being called into the Delaware County Sheriff have valid permits issued by the Emergency Services Office, the law, as presented, said.
"Lack of maintenance for the alarms is a big cause of false alarms. The law will also form a registry for the alarms that go off and this will hold people accountable for their alarms," Steve Hood, Emergency Services director, said.
False alarms drain the resources of the sheriff, police officers, and other first responders such as firefighters and emergency service workers, the text of the proposed law said, amount to a waste of taxpayer money and put the rest of the public at risk, especially those who may need actual assistance.
Penalties for false alarms would start with $50 for the third false alarm set off and then $200 for the fourth and every subsequent false alarm. When operating an alarm without a permit, a warning will be issued to the homeowner on the first offense, then $100 for the second alarm and $200 for every subsequent alarm.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 1:05 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Supervisors' Room of the County Office Building at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
Board members also heard a proposal by Clear Path for Veterans, a non-profit organization with no affiliations to politics or religion.
Jonathan Wanglund, peer support coordinator for the Southern Tier, and Peter Maraday, peer support manager for the Hudson Valley, presented the board with a proposal for Clear Path expansion into Delaware County. "Clear Path provides resources to veterans, families, and caregivers," Maraday said.
Maraday said the organization started with a "Dogs to Vets" program which is about to be recognized by Assistance Dogs International and the group hosts other programs such as the "Warriors Working Program" and family support and social engagement services .
Clear Path also offers mobile services and is established in 34 counties. All Clear Path services are free including the Dogs to Vets program, which would normally cost $25,000, Maraday said.
Counties with Clear Path are also able to receive money through mental health clinics for Clear Path's peer-to-peer program and all funding for Clear Path goes back to the community, Maraday said.
Clear Path is celebrating its ten year anniversary and is looking to branch out to other counties across upstate New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.