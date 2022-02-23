Delaware board makes plans with federal funds

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved giving American Rescue Plan Act money to several agencies and organizations including the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, which runs the Delaware County Fair, during its Feb. 23 meeting.
The ARP Committee put forth five projects in the same resolution. Those projects were:
• Delaware County Farm Enhancement Program to provide grants to local famers for eligible projects to improve farm efficiency and productivity: $500,000. It was announced during the Jan. 26 meeting that the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will oversee this program.
• Delaware Valley Agricultural Society Infrastructure improvements: $265,000. The money will be used to install 1,100 feet of water pipe, new automatic flush toilets, urinals, sinks and hand dryers in the bathrooms at the fairgrounds.
• Village of Delhi Wastewater Treatment Facility engineering study: $45,000. This will study a new sewer line plan from businesses in Fraser to the wastewater treatment plant.
• Village of Franklin Septic System engineering study: $4,000. This would connect six buildings to a mini septic system, said committee chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, a Democrat.
• Restoration of the Soldiers Monument in the Courthouse Square: $500,000.
Marshfield said the DVAS submitted an in depth application in June. He said the society hosts other events, including snowmobile races, weddings, class reunions, horse shows at the fairgrounds besides the fair and allows the National Guard to train at the fairgrounds. These events draw 125,000 visitors to the county, which has a $5 million to $6 million impact on the community, he said.
Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, a Republican and member of the ARP Committee, said the committee "focused on the recommendations the (state) Department of Health had. It is focused on infrastructure improvements and is in line with the COVID restrictions."
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone, a Democrat, asked, "Due to the sensitive nature of one of these projects, can we vote on them individually instead of together?"
Marshfield answered, "If you're not in favor of one point, vote no."
Supervisors received a letter from the Fair for All Committee Friday, Feb. 18, asking them to vote no on the resolution because fair organizers allow vendors to sell Confederate flags, which are symbols of racism and white supremacy, the letter said.
Gladstone, Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente and Tompkins Town Supervisor William Layton, all Democrats, voted against the resolution. Clerk of the Board Christa M. Schafer said the weighted vote was 3,907 yes, 552 no and 340 absent — Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill were absent.
After the meeting Valente explained why he voted no.
"The only flags I want to see displayed at the fair are the U.S., the state, the county and the 4-H flags. Being a community fair, there should not be flags for sale that are vulgar for kids to see. Politics should not be at the county fair. The county fair should unite us, not set us apart," he said.
Gladstone said he was in favor of all of the other projects outlined in the resolution, but he could not vote in favor of the DVAS resolution. He said that as the county board's liaison to the Cornell Cooperative Extension, he remembers the CCE committee bringing its concerns to the fair board about vendors selling Confederate flags, and felt the board rebuffed their concerns.
"It rubbed me the wrong way," he said. "I know many of the vendors are from the South and are selling stuff like that there, but I don't think there's a place for it here."
In addition to the resolution approving spending ARP funds, supervisors approved several other measures:
• The county's Office for the Aging received several grants from the state for its senior meals program. It received $2,604 to provide nutrition information to seniors, a total of $225,192 to provide home delivered meals to elderly residents in the county, $7,590 to connect with seniors in their home and $9,656 to provide COVID-19 vaccines — first round to boosters — to homebound residents.
OFA Director Terri Whitney said the money will help fund the Meals on Wheels program, which serves on average 500 people every Monday through Friday throughout the county. She said the program served 6,841 meals last month. There are six dining centers throughout the county that prepare meals daily and deliver them to seniors. These centers — in Delhi, Grand Gorge, Hancock, Margaretville, Sidney and Walton — have been closed for eat-in dining since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Asked if they would open again, Whitney said, "We are hopeful. As long as COVID numbers continue to go down, we will open again."
• Also at the meeting, the board passed a resolution opposing a state measure to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 hours to 40 hours.
Valente, who owns the Davenport Garden Center, said the only days he gets off are in January and February.
"If the hay's down on the field and it's going to rain tomorrow, you're out there until you're finished. I don't think people understand this," he said.
Gladstone, who is also a farmer, agreed, as did Marshfield, who grew up on a dairy farm.
"In 2019, I went to Kingston to present on a similar resolution," Marshfield said. "I asked them how many of them had ever been to a farm and no one raised their hand. Then they wanted 60 hours. It's crazy. If this law goes through more farmers will close their business."
• At the beginning of the meeting, state Sen. Mike Martucci, R-New Hampton, introduced himself to the board and said he looked forward to representing the whole county if he is elected to the newly formed 42nd Senate District.
"I currently serve six towns in Delaware County," he said. "With the redistricting process just finished on a positive note, Delaware County will be united once like it was years ago. I want to be a resource to you."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
