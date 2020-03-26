Delaware board meets remotely, approves bridge project

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met via teleconference Thursday morning to pass a resolution authorizing payment to begin the replacement of a bridge in the town of Colchester.
The county will pay $72,187 for the preliminary engineering and design and right-of-way incidentals for the replacement of the bridge that carries Knox Avenue over Wilson Hollow Brook, according to Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre.
When the department solicited public comment on the project months prior, many local residents requested a wider temporary bridge to be built alongside the existing one while it is under construction to accommodate pedestrians and milk tankers, McIntyre said.
The initial round of funding reflects the additional engineering costs, McIntyre said. A future resolution will release additional funds for the construction.
The project is eligible for federal and state reimbursement through the Department of Transportation’s BridgeNY program, McIntyre said.
The project is slated to begin no later than 24 months after the award and completed within 30 months, according to the resolution. McIntyre said the DOT is continuing all construction projects and holding them to their original timelines, even in light of coronavirus concerns.
“We’re trying to maintain the original timeline,” she said. “The timeline at this point has not changed, but everything may change.”
In other county business:
• The board passed a resolution in conjunction with the planning committee and Habitat for Humanity designating April as Fair Housing Month, according to Bovina Town Supervisor and board chair Tina Molé.
• The board discussed waiving the 1% penalty on late tax payments in light of limited town and county services, Molé said. A resolution on the matter will be discussed and likely voted on at the board’s April 8 meeting, which will also be held via teleconference.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.