The Delaware County Board of Supervisors remembered former Sidney Town Supervisor Bob McCarthy during its Feb. 23 meeting.
McCarthy, who served as supervisor from 2010 through 2013, died Feb. 20.
Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson brought up the resolution, which was passed unanimously, at the end of the meeting.
"Bob served our town really well," Wilson said. He said McCarthy helped the town through some difficult budget cycles.
Supervisors who worked alongside McCarthy also remembered him fondly during the meeting.
"You always knew where you stood with him," Bovina Town Supervisor and Board Chair Tina Molé said.
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente called McCarthy a good friend. "I really liked him. Bob McCarthy was a straight shooter. What a terrific man," he said. "I'll miss him."
The resolution said the board "extends its sympathy to the family of Bob McCarthy and recognizes with gratitude his contributions to" the county and his town and neighbors.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
