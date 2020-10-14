DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday, Oct. 14, meeting heard updates and voted to proceed with the reorganization of several county departments through the acquisition of property and the renovation and construction of buildings throughout the county.
The board unanimously accepted the findings from a State Environmental Quality Review of the three sites proposed for new public works buildings, which determined that their proposed construction “will not have a significant adverse effect on the environment.”
Delaware County Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre presented renderings and conceptual site plans for proposed new construction in Delhi, Bloomville and Walton that will house different elements of the department, which is currently headquartered in a deteriorating building in a floodplain on Page Avenue.
The diesel equipment mechanics shop will be relocated to a 2.2-acre parcel adjacent to the county’s Solid Waste Management Center on Neale Road in the town of Walton; the gasoline equipment mechanics shop would remain at the Wickham building, part of the department’s current complex on Page Avenue in Delhi; and equipment for the two highway patrol units currently based in Delhi would be relocated to a 6-acre property in Bloomville, behind the Kortright Town Hall.
The department’s administrative offices would remain on the county’s Page Avenue property, but would be relocated to a new structure slated for construction at the corner of Bridge and Main streets, presently known as the Stoddard lot, McIntyre said.
The three structures, which will be bid out and built simultaneously, will cost an estimated $21 million, McIntyre said, with contingency and soft costs bringing the total to $25 million, all “within the original budget anticipation.”
“We slightly upsized the buildings in order to accommodate future growth,” McIntyre said, including space for storage, training and public meetings.
“I do think it was the right decision to make the administration building a little bit bigger to accommodate future growth,” said Bovina Town Supervisor and board chair Tina Molé. “It’s doing it right the first time.”
“It’s the same thought process for the behavioral health facility,” said Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta.
Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill said the behavioral health facility’s foundation has been completed and the first-floor concrete slab is expected to be finished by the end of the week. The elevator shaft is complete, and the stair towers are nearing completion. Structural steel is expected to be delivered next month.
“We’re making progress,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to purchase the rear portion and adjacent parking lot of 97 Main St. in Delhi, transferring $660,000 from the county’s unassigned fund balance to finance the purchase and renovation of the building, which will house the Board of Elections and Veteran Service Agency.
“Hopefully that’s more than enough,” said county budget officer and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill.
The two-story, 5,200-square-foot building currently houses the offices for The Reporter and The County Shopper, which are owned by Decker Advertising.
In 2017, the county purchased the front portion of the building — which includes a commercial kitchen dining area and office space — to house the Office for the Aging and the senior meals program for $675,000. Last year, the newly established public defender’s office was also moved into the building.
Kim and Randy Shepard, owners of Decker Advertising, offered the contiguous property for sale at $550,000 — $375,000 for the rear portion of the building and $175,000 for the parking lot.
The property was appraised in January, according to Merrill, who said he could not recall the exact amount.
“I know it’s less than what we paid for it,” he said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
