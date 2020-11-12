Delaware board plans hearings on budget, salaries

DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors will hold a series of public hearings immediately prior to its next meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building.
Beginning at 12:40 p.m., the board will hear public comments on a proposed local law to waive the two-term limit for members of the Community Services Board; proposed raises for county department heads, and the county budget proposed for 2021.
The following salaries were proposed for the county’s 10 appointed and three elected department heads:
• Amy Merklen, county attorney: $113,993
• Cynthia Heaney, director of Community Mental Health Services: $101,292
• Glenn Nealis, director of Economic Development: $86,471
• Maria Kelso, Republican commissioner of the Board of Elections: $24,946
• Stephen Hood, director of Emergency Services: $65,340
• Joseph deMauro, director of Information Technology: $86,766
• Linda Pinner, personnel officer: $75,527
• Amanda Walsh, Public Health director: $94,503
• Susan McIntyre, commissioner of Public Works: $98,562
• Sherri Falcone, director of Real Property Tax Services: $62,961
• Sylvia Armano, commissioner of Social Services: $97,002
• Debra Goodrich, county clerk: $71,528
• Craig DuMond, county sheriff: $90,222
• Beverly Shields, county treasurer: $71,528
Under the proposed budget for 2021, none of the county’s 19 elected town supervisors would be granted salary increases, according to Art Merrill, Colchester town supervisor and county budget officer.
“We felt that under the economic circumstances, we shouldn’t take a raise this year,” he said.
Annual raises for town supervisors alternate between flat and percentage increases, Merrill said, but usually fall between $1,000 and $1,200.
The tentative budget contains $109,440,456 in appropriations, a $3,045,795, 2.86% increase over the current budget.
With a 1.7469% increase in the property tax levy — up $575,528 from the 2020 levy to $33,317,535 — the proposed 2021 budget, if approved, would remain under the state-mandated 2% cap for the fourth consecutive year, Merrill said.
“We have built up some reserves in the tax cap. We still have some left in case it’s necessary in the future,” Merrill said. “I think we have enough actually that we could raise it another 1%, but we do not want to do that.”
Addressing concerns that sales tax revenue would fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, Merrill informed the board that revenue has so far held steady in Delaware County.
“We have maintained and are just slightly above last year,” Merrill said, noting that revenues vary each month. “It still could happen, but through the beginning of November, we are comfortable, shall we say.”
An October report from the New York State Comptroller’s office found that Delaware County’s sales tax collections dipped throughout July and August but surged ahead in September, rounding out the third fiscal quarter with a 2.2% overall increase — from $6.7 million to $6.8 million — from 12 months prior, reflecting similar patterns across upstate.
“It was kind of a surprise to all of us,” Merrill said. “It probably has a lot to do with people coming up from the metropolitan area — they have to eat, buy gas and do home repairs.”
Some areas of the current budget saw lower expenses than projected, largely due to the pandemic, Merrill said.
“We were cautious about reducing next year’s budget to meet this year’s expenses because if it goes back to normal again, which it will at some point, we’re going to have to raise everything up,” said Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield. “It was a difficult budget to analyze because this year’s revenues and expenses were different than any other year. Next year, hopefully, they’ll be back to normal, and that’s the way we treated it.”
“That is the advantage of looking several years at a consistent pattern,” Merrill said, agreeing with Marshfield. “This year was an aberration and we cannot judge everything on it.”
