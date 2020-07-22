DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met entirely in person Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building in March.
Colchester Town Supervisor and county budget officer Art Merrill relayed a recent announcement by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli that property tax levy growth for all counties, towns and fire districts will be capped at 1.56% next year instead of 2%.
“Some of our reimbursements are based on us not exceeding that cap,” said Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the board.
“We will not exceed that here at the county, but for the townships, it will also be 1.56%, unless you have adjustments,” Merrill said. “It’s a tough number to work with this year.”
Christa Schafer, board clerk and county director of fiscal affairs, confirmed that the county will have funds carried over from the current year.
The board passed a series of resolutions accepting a total of $189,782 in federal grant funds for COVID-19 relief on behalf of the Office for the Aging.
The funds will reimburse the county for providing home-delivered meals, shopping services, prescription and grocery pick-up and delivery and other supportive services for elderly residents, who were advised to remain home amid the pandemic, according to Office for the Aging director Terri Whitney.
The grants will also help cover the costs of additional sanitization procedures, office space adjustments to accommodate social distancing, and paying department personnel time-and-a-half or time-and-a-quarter to continue working after the county declared a state of emergency March 14.
State officials ordered that the COVID-19 relief funds be used before any other grant funds are applied, Whitney said, and that funds will be allowed to carry over into next year, which she described as “absolutely unprecedented.”
The board unanimously authorized the $8,600 total purchase of properties from three private landowners in the village of Fleischmanns to accommodate additional rights of way required to replace a bridge that was damaged by 2011 flooding.
The Delaware County Public Works Department requested financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild Bridge 80, which carries Bridge Street over the Bush Kill, as a pedestrian bridge, according to Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre.
With the additional right-of-way, the bridge will be realigned to expand its hydraulic capacity in the event of future flooding, McIntyre said. Installing the bridge will also require streambank stabilization and other work to protect the shoreline.
Work is expected to begin on the new bridge next year, McIntyre said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said, attributing the decade-long delay to a lengthy appraisal and approval process.
The board will host a public hearing at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 to solicit comment on the inclusion of agriculturally viable land into certified agricultural districts during the annual designated 30-day district review period. Ten parcels of land in the town of Middletown were submitted for inclusion in Agricultural District No. 3.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
