Delaware board retains Molé as chair

DELHI — Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé was unanimously reelected to serve a fifth term as chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday, Jan. 6 meeting.
Molé has represented the town of Bovina since 2002 and served for 14 years as vice chair of the board under Harpersfield Town Supervisor Jim Eisel before succeeding him in 2017, breaking the county’s all-male leadership precedent of 200 years.
“I’m optimistic as I look forward to a successful year in 2021, in spite of this pandemic we’re in,” Molé said. “We will certainly continue to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic and the long-term impacts of this economic crisis, however I believe that 2020 has proved that we have the staff, the commitment and the drive to continue to make Delaware County a great place.”
Also reelected were Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill as vice chair, Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill as budget officer and Christa Schafer as board clerk.
Eisel, nominating Schafer, said, “she does an upstanding job for all of us.”
“I’d like to echo that,” Molé said. “We could not do this without Christa Schafer.”
Molé teared up as Andes Town Supervisor Bud Gladstone introduced a resolution honoring his late predecessor, former Andes Town Supervisor Marty Donnelly, who passed away Monday, Jan. 4.
“He served the county and his community with distinction and will be remembered for his dedication and hard work,” the resolution read.
“I was very sad to hear of Marty’s passing,” said Eisel, who served as board chairman throughout Donnelly’s tenure on the board. “We spent a lot of time together when he was the Republican chair and did a lot of events together. He always supported me and I supported him. It’s just so sad.”
“The first time I entered this room as supervisor of the town of Davenport, Marty Donnelly came right up to me, congratulated me on being supervisor and then talked me through the way business flows through the room and offered his help, which he gave generously,” Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said. “I like to think that I carry on — it made me feel so comfortable that I tried to do the same thing with newly elected supervisors to this day, just to congratulate them, like Marty did. It was very nice knowing him.”
Valente, a Democrat, added that Donnelly offered him a voter registration form “should I be inspired to join the Republicans.”
“Marty and I had a mutual respect for each other, and I can tell you he really loved the county, he loved his town, he loved his family and he loved his faith,” Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said.” He was a very religious person and I’ll miss him.”
“He, too, approached me with an application for the Republican party,” Marshfield, also a Democrat, continued with a chuckle.
“Marty did the same thing for me,” Middletown Town Supervisor Pat Davis said, noting that Donnelly convinced him to run for office in the first place.
“He did the same thing with the application and I did fill it out,” said Davis, who ran as a Democrat and switched his party affiliation after winning the election.
“The town and the county are going to greatly miss him. He was a great man,” Gladstone said, praising Donnelly for working “tirelessly for the town of Andes and the county.”
“The town of Andes was able to get a lot of projects completed because of his insight of what was going on and what was needed for the community,” he said. “It was a great honor to be mentored by Marty — of course, we were opposite sides of the tracks, partywise, but we worked well together.”
Gladstone, a Democrat, recalled how Donnelly tapped him as his successor and encouraged him to run for town supervisor in 2015, noting that “he never offered an application to me.”
In other news, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond accepted a plaque from New York State Sheriff's Association Executive Director Peter Kehoe in recognition of the accreditation of his office’s civil division, a distinction held by only 26 of New York’s 62 county sheriff’s offices.
“These accomplishments are a testament to Sheriff DuMond and the entire staff in the sheriff’s office showing their dedication to the pursuit of excellence in the service they provide to the citizens of Delaware County,” Kehoe said. “You have an outstanding sheriff and an outstanding sheriff’s office, which are respected locally, as you know, but also you should know that they’re well-respected across the state. Sheriff DuMond’s insights and his contributions to the discussions on contemporary law enforcement issues are respected and appreciated by his law enforcement colleagues across New York.”
Kehoe presented special awards to Sgt. Kim Smith and Cpl. Dan McGowan, supervisor of the civil division, for their efforts in facilitating the accreditation process, noting that Delaware County “meets or exceeds” each of the 121 components of the process.
“It’s a systematic effort that forces complete compliance and professionalism with standards that are nationally accepted, model policies and training standards as well,” DuMond said. “It keeps you fresh, it keeps you honest and it keeps you on top of the game. I’m very blessed as a sheriff to have such a group of dedicated individuals working at the sheriff’s office.”
DuMond said accreditation audits are in the works for his department’s corrections division and 911 center.
“I challenge every employee of the sheriff’s office to put Delaware County on the map,” he said. “We’re a small county in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, but we have a lot to offer.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
