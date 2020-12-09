It took the Delaware County Board of Supervisors only about 15 minutes to hold its last meeting of 2020.
The board met Wednesday, Dec. 9, with most members in in the board room in the county office building in Delhi, but with a few attending remotely on the Zoom video platform.
Many of the resolutions on the agenda were routine year-end business associated with levying the taxes approved as part of the county's 2021 budget.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an amendment to the 2020 budget to accept a grant of $8,925 from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase bulletproof vests for the sheriff's department. Andes Supervisor Wayland "Bud " Gladstone, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said the federal money is a matching grant, and represents half of what will be spent on new vests.
• Approved a budget transfer to provide funding to allow the Planning Department to update its online Geographical Information System website. The current version of the website will become obsolete because of the unexpected expiration of the online Adobe Flash player later this month, the transfer resolution said.
• Approved a contract to demolish homes that were part of a flood buyout program in Sidney. Sullivan Contracting of Sauquoit will do the work at a cost of $118,210.
• Approved the sale of several surplus vehicles and pieces of equipment from the sheriff's office and the Department of Public Works.
The board also approved its 2021 meeting schedule, beginning with an organizational meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the board room at the county office building at 11 Main St. in Delhi.
Robert Cairns, managing editor, can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
