DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors passed a series of resolutions Wednesday, March 24, calling on the state to reinstate funding and follow through on promised aid payments for upstate towns and villages.
“We’re trying to get (these resolutions) in before the state budget hits,” said Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, referring to the April 1 state budget deadline. “That’s the big deal.”
One resolution, part of a series adapted from legislation drafted by the New York State Association of Counties, called for the full restoration of state aid for local mental health programs.
“It’s just to constantly remind the state that if they want us to provide the services, we need to have some of the money, particularly this year,” said Colchester Town Supervisor and county budget officer Art Merrill. “They cut everything 20% across the board and they still expect us to provide 100% of the services. With things like mental health, the volume of increase has been tremendous.”
Last year, citing revenue shortfalls brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s budget deficit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget office temporarily withheld 20% of a state aid payment owed to local governments.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that included $350 billion in assistance to state and local governments, allowing New York to reinstate part of local government funding. Delaware County is expected to receive $8.56 million in aid from the package, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
Under the Executive Budget proposed for Fiscal Year 2022, 5% of the temporary cuts could be made permanent.
“State aid has not increased for decades, but the need has obviously increased,” said Cindy Heaney, director of community services for the Delaware County Mental Health Department.
The demand for mental health services has skyrocketed amid the pandemic, Heaney said, and some services have become difficult to provide.
Though her department expanded its virtual and telehealth visit capabilities throughout the past year, Heaney said her staff still struggles to reach a significant cross-section of the population: the elderly, and those without reliable high-speed internet access.
According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 24% of Delaware County residents are ages 65 and older. At 47.9, Delaware County’s median age is about 25% higher than that of the state and the country.
The same data shows that only 76.6% of Delaware County residents have internet access and 20% of residents have no internet at all.
Heaney said it’s difficult to quantify the increased demand, citing instead anecdotal evidence of increasing reports of anxiety and depression among county residents.
“People are struggling to manage day-to-day,” she said. “Even the people who had good coping skills are starting to crack. We’re seeing people we’ve never seen before.”
“It’s really tough,” said Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, who chairs the county’s Mental Health Committee. “We have to give Cindy’s crew a lot of credit for continuing to provide those services with the lack of resources.”
Bovina Town Supervisor and board chair Tina Molé noted that mental health and substance use issues were among those most commonly reported among respondents to the county’s police reform community survey, distributed earlier this year.
“We found the same thing with ours,” said Merrill, who oversaw a similar police reform and review process for the Colchester Police Department. “About a third of our business has to do with domestic difficulties — abuse and drugs.”
Copies of the resolutions will be forwarded to the governor, the state Legislature, “and all others deemed necessary and proper.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
