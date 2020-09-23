The Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday, Sept. 23 meeting unanimously passed a resolution renewing the county’s 1% sales tax.
“We’re requesting an extension every two years, however, with the new legislation that came through, they allow us three years,” said board clerk Christa Schafer.
“We’re not adding to it; it’s already there,” Middletown Town Supervisor Pat Davis said of the tax rate. “The 1% is 1%. That’s still what it is.”
The board also passed a resolution to accept $6,785 in grant funding from the New York State Health Foundation, which will be used by the county health department to educate the public about “how to prevent illness and to avoid being exposed to this virus,” according to the document.
Topics of education will include handwashing, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, social distancing, wearing masks, the care and cleaning of masks, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
The funding will also support the cost of heated and cold food transporters and the purchase of cleaning supplies and shelf stable foods that are not funded as part of the senior meals program operated by Delaware Opportunities.
In other news, the board:
• Approved the appropriation of $8,081,201 in bond anticipation note proceeds and premium to the capital fund for the new behavioral health facility to be located in Walton.
• Authorized the chair of the board to sign contracts with municipalities, school districts, district corporations or state agencies for shared highway services.
A public hearing will be held at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 14 on a proposed local law to permanently waive the residency requirement for Delaware County corrections officers.
