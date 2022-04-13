Delaware board waits on ambulance proposal

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to table for two weeks a resolution that would establish a backup ambulance service.
Before the resolution was introduced, Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold asked if the resolution could be tabled for two weeks. Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said she would like the resolution to be brought up for discussion and voted upon.
Vernold moved to table the resolution and Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson seconded. Molé first asked for a raise of hands to approve the tabling of the resolution, but it was apparent a weighted vote count would need to be taken, so Clerk of the Board Christa Schafer took the roll call vote of supervisors.
The vote was split. Vernold, Wilson, Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill, Franklin Town Supervisor Jeff Taggart, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott, Meredith Town Supervisor Jim Ellis, Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier, Tompkins Town Supervisor William Layton and Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta voted to table the resolution.
While Molé, Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone, Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, Deposit Town Supervisor Thomas Axtell, Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel, Kortright Town Supervisor George Haynes and Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley voted against tabling the resolution. Middletown Town Supervisor Carl Davis was absent. The weighted vote was 3,144 yes to 1,280 no.
Vernold said after the meeting that many supervisors "think more research needs to be done." He said he has asked Terrence Hannigan, an attorney from Albany who helped set up the Hancock Ambulance Squad and is helping to establish the Headwaters Emergency Medical Services in Stamford, Harpersfield and Kortright, to speak at the April 27 meeting.
"We need to develop a plan that incorporates the professional squads with the volunteer squads," Vernold said. "It is my understanding that could happen in a relatively short time."
The resolution that was tabled would establish a two-year contract with American Medical Response at a cost of $3.8 million. AMR would provide a backup ambulance service to the volunteer and paid ambulance services in the county consisting of two basic life support ambulances and one advanced life support fly car with appropriate staffing that would be dedicated to and stationed in Delaware County 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The board approved spending $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a countywide backup ambulance service during its March 9 meeting.
During the privilege of the floor portion of the meeting, attorney Kevin Young, who represents the county on environmental issues, and Delaware County Electric Cooperative President Edward "Rusty" Pick criticized the Climate Action Council's draft scoping plan that was approved Dec. 31, 2021. Both Young and Pick said they were speaking at the meeting as themselves and didn't reflect the opinions of their employers.
Pick said the plan gets away from using fossil fuels for energy too fast. The plan would ban natural gas, propane and oil burners as heating sources by 2030 and no gas-powered vehicles could be sold in the state after 2035. He said it would be difficult for the current electrical grid to take on the additional demand of charging electric vehicles and heating homes with electric heat. He said many homes would need their electric rewired at a cost of $10,000 to $20,000 to be able to charge two electric cars.
Pick said small transformers would need to be replaced by bigger ones to be able to deliver electricity, but they aren't as efficient as small ones. He said the infrastructure bill that was passed requires electric companies to buy American-made transformers, but none is made in the U.S.
"All the hardware comes from China and we have to pay a tariff on what we import," he said.
In addition to bigger transformers, Pick said electric companies would have to install heavy transmission lines. He said the state is in charge of siting solar farms over a certain megawatt, giving local governments no say as to where they will be located.
Scott, who owns a farm, asked how agriculture would be affected. Pick said eventually the state would require electric tractors.
"Schools would also have to go to 100% electric buses," he said. "The infrastructure couldn't handle that. Just think how big of a change that would be. That bill will go to the taxpayers."
Scott said they installed a solar-powered water heater at their barn, but "the water never gets above 80 degrees. I don't think we should be putting all of our eggs in the solar basket."
Young also spoke about the Climate Act. He said one of the goals of the act is to have electricity produced with zero emissions by 2040. He said the Indian Point nuclear power plant produced 25% of the electric in the state and now power plants in New York City are using natural gas to make electricity. Meanwhile, 90% of electric generated upstate comes from hydropower. To replace the electric produced by the natural gas power plants, the state is going to buy hydropower from Quebec and build a second transmission line from Delhi to New York City.
The board passed two resolutions opposing the scoping plan. The first resolution passed said the scoping plan does not adequately balance the goal to accelerate renewable energy production with the need for food production and did not include any local government leaders as members of the advisory panel. It also said the scoping plan should incentivize landowners to protect productive farmland, which captures carbon dioxide.
The second resolution opposed the scoping plan because it gives too much power to the state and the wealthy. Part of the plan would allow citizens to file Article 78 proceedings in state Supreme Court to enforce compliance with the Climate Act. Young said anyone who opposed a road or a bridge could sue because the said road or bridge would bring more traffic and therefore more carbon emissions. The resolution also stated that the supervisors do not support the mandate approach selected by the Climate Council and wanted incentives instead.
"For years I've driven a hybrid car," Marshfield said. "We put solar panels on the town hall and have zero electric bills for several months. We are promoting heat pump incentives. These should all be voluntary."
Young said people can comment about the draft scoping plan until June 10. More information about the plan and how to submit comments can be found at climate.ny.gov/Our-Climate-Act/Draft-Scoping-Plan
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
