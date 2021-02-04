In a year when local sales tax collections across the state fell by 10% — more sharply than during the 2009 recession — Delaware County led the state in sales tax collections gains, according to a recent report by the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
With $2.4 million in additional sales tax collections — a 10.7% increase, Delaware County recorded the largest year-over-year increase from 2019 to 2020, followed by Oswego County at 10.5% and Westchester County at 9.8%, according to data from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
The report attributed Westchester County’s growth to a tax rate increase, but noted that “it is less clear what contributed to the growth in Delaware and Oswego.”
“I think it really speaks to the desirability of this county as a place to live,” Delaware County Chamber of Commerce President Ray Pucci said. “Early on in the pandemic, when local government was telling people to stay away, we were welcoming our second homeowners — our neighbors — to come and stay here safely.”
“Folks have discovered Delaware County and the Catskills, but more importantly than that, we’ve been able to dispel some myths about our area,” Pucci continued, reporting through anecdotal evidence that area newcomers were “pleasantly surprised” by the high-speed internet access, the ability to work from home, and “of course, the incredible food.”
More concrete, Pucci said, is the evidence that “the local real estate market is the hottest it’s ever been right now.”
“We didn’t say, ‘Come stay here because we have low COVID numbers,’ we said, ‘Come enjoy the outdoors,’ which happens to support social distancing in and of itself,” Pucci said. “That’s the messaging that works.”
The chamber started the year with its tourism promotion program, which saw a 45.8% increase in first-quarter year-over-year sales tax collections, nearly triple the next leading county.
“We always push the ideas of ‘shop local, support the businesses that support you all year long,’” Pucci said. “I like to think we had a hand in making that happen.”
“For those 10 next weeks, from March through May, we pivoted our campaign towards encouraging folks who were here to connect with local businesses — bottle shops, farm markets, general stores — really pushing that in spite of the statewide shutdown, Delaware County is open for business,” Pucci said.
Amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York on Pause initiative, sales tax collected from restaurants and other eating places dropped 56.7%, or $6 billion statewide; traveler accommodations dropped 84.4%, or $2.6 billion statewide, and clothing stores fell 71%, or 1.6 billion statewide, according to the report.
Beer, wine and liquor sales tax collections from March through May increased by more than $286 million, or 26.7%, according to the report. Other information services, which includes internet content publishers and broadcasters, drew in an additional $712 million, or 86.6%, and electronic shopping and mail-order sales, which includes Amazon and other online-only retailers, increased by $3.1 billion, or 132.9%.
From June through August, the bottom-earning industry groups saw slight gains and the growth in the leading sectors tapered off, according to the report, with the exception of electronic shopping and mail-order sales, which grew an additional 1.3%.
“Consumer spending habits changed during this period when brick-and-mortar stores were closed, and even afterwards, as many consumers continued to avoid crowded places,” according to the report, which attributed further growth in electronic sales tax revenue to a change in Tax Law that allows the state to tax sales made by smaller out-of-state sellers to New York residents.
Most of these sales, described in the report as “marketplace and nexus vendors,” are included in the electronic shipping and mail-order sales industry group, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance.
In Delaware County, marketplace and nexus vendors accounted for 9.1% of taxable sales last year, adding $1.14 million in local sales tax collections, according to the report, which highlighted similar increases in other rural counties such as Sullivan, Allegheny, Washington, Orleans and Schoharie.
“Generally speaking, these counties have fewer shopping centers, and to the extent that their residents travel to neighboring counties to purchase goods, the sales tax generated would be collected by the county where the sale occurs,” the report read.
However, taxes generated from online sales are collected by the county to which the items are shipped, so “the combination of more online shopping during the pandemic and the State’s ability to capture taxes from a wider array of online sales likely benefited such counties.”
“Things have changed here in a way that we don’t fully understand yet,” Pucci said. “A lot of this confirms what we already suspected.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
