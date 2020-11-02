Chenango County continues to be a local COVID-19 hot spot, reporting 17 new cases of the disease over the weekend.
According to a media release from the county Health Department, there have now been 425 confirmed cases in the county. There are 38 active cases, 10 people in hospitals and 248 people under quarantine.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, after reporting four on Saturday and three on Sunday.
According to a media release, there are 30 active cases on campus. The number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 55.
Delaware County reported five new cases Saturday, three Sunday and two Monday, and also warned patrons of three restaurants that COVID-19 cases had been tracked to those establishments.
A Facebook post from the agency said those who were at T.A.’s Place in Walton on Oct. 19, 24 or 25; Gramma D’s in Walton on Oct. 23, 24 or 25; or Circle E Diner in Hancock on Oct. 24 should self-monitor and, if they become symptomatic, to call Public Health at 607-832-5200.
According to a media release, there are 30 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized. There are 150 people under quarantine. The county has recorded 182 cases since the pandemic began.
Also in Delaware County, Walton Central School announced Sunday it would move to remote learning for one week, starting Monday, after a student tested positive for COVID-19. School Superintendent Michael MacDonald announced the news in a letter to families and staff, posted on the school website Sunday.
The district has coordinated with the county Department of Health, which has completed contact tracing, the letter said, and all those requiring quarantine or isolation have been notified.
"At this time, with the increase in illness and individuals placed in quarantine and/or isolation the district does not have sufficient staffing to operate the current in-district and hybrid schedule," the letter said.
All programs at DCMO BOCES (Harrold Campus and Sidney CSD Classrooms) are included in the change, and intramurals and offseason athletic workouts are canceled until further notice.
Provisions for meals and school work assignments were announced on the website.
Otsego County did not release a COVID update Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday that COVID is on the rise across the nation and that New York is at risk.
"New York is in the midst of a sea of division and a national COVID surge," Cuomo said in a media release. "All around us, the COVID infection rate is going up. You see it in states all across the nation, in countries around the globe, and in contiguous states.
"So we should be on high alert and we should be even more diligent, because the virus spreads across state boundaries, and we're in the party season. All I can do is warn New Yorkers and ask them to remember what worked for us: discipline and smarts. And we have to keep it up because these are dangerous times. We're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because it has worked, but these are dangerous times all around and we need to stay vigilant."
