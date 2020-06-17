Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 80. Two residents are hospitalized, two are isolating at home, five are deceased and 71 have recovered, according to a media release. One person is under mandatory quarantine and eight are under precautionary quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 5,025 tests on 3,112 individuals, 2,977 of which have produced negative results and 33 of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported 139 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up one from the day prior. Of those, one is hospitalized, six are deceased and 127 have recovered, according to a media release. Forty-six individuals remain in quarantine. The county has conducted 7,869 tests to date.
Otsego County did not release COVID-19 case update Wednesday. The countywide case total was 73 as of June 15.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
