Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Monday. Of the 78 confirmed positive cases, eight are active, according to a media release.
Two individuals are hospitalized, six are isolated at home, five are deceased and 65 have recovered. One individual remains under precautionary quarantine and 15 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, 2,502 tests have yielded negative results and 30 have results pending.
Chenango County reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 134.
Of those, one is hospitalized, five are deceased and 101 have recovered, according to a media release. Ninety-nine individuals remain under quarantine. The county has conducted 5,909 tests to date.
Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Monday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported June 2 in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
