Delaware County community members are organizing a cross-county caravan in support of Black Lives Matter and racial justice to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, according to a media release.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when previously enslaved people in Texas learned of their emancipation.
“At a time when people's attitudes are changing, we thought a justice ride for Black Lives would be a good way to literally drive home the message that Black Lives Matter,” Carla Nordstrom, an event organizer, said in a media release.
“The huge turnout for Black Lives Matter rallies in our area show that many, many people in our county not only want racial justice, but are ready to stand up for it,” Krisy Gashler, another event organizer, said in the media release. “Times have changed here, and in rural communities across the country. This ride is to honor Black lives and to send the message that racial hatred – and symbols of racial hatred like the Confederate flag – have no place in our county, including the Delaware County Fair.”
Participants will decorate their cars with Black Lives Matter messages and join in a procession that will begin in Margaretville at 6 p.m. across from Freshtown, pass through Andes and depart at 7 p.m. from the lower SUNY Delhi parking lot.
The caravan will continue on to Walton’s Civil War Monument near the Delaware County Fairgrounds. There, participants will place flowers to honor those from this area who fought slavery, along with George Floyd and other black Americans who have died at the hands of police.
Participants are asked to practice both safe driving and safe social distancing. Those who have concerns about the coronavirus are invited to join and stay in their cars throughout the event.
The event is sponsored by Fair for All, an organization of hundreds of local people that has been fighting since 2017 to end the sale and display of Confederate flag paraphernalia at the Delaware County Fair and at county fairs throughout New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.