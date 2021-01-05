Delaware County, Andes mourn death of longtime town supervisor Donnelly

Delaware County officials are mourning the passing of longtime Andes town supervisor Marty Donnelly, who served from 1998 to 2015. He recently died at age 83.
“He led Andes through some good times,” said Donnelly’s successor, Andes Town Supervisor Bud Gladstone.
As town supervisor, Donnelly oversaw the construction of a new highway garage, the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, the relocation of the town offices and the acquisition of Ballantine Park, according to Gladstone.
“I appreciated working with him on the town board and later under him as deputy supervisor,” Gladstone said. “When he asked me to run for supervisor, I was honored, because we’re from opposite parties.”
In partnership with the Andes Streetscape Committee, Donnelly also facilitated an overhaul of Main Street, Delaware Avenue and Lower Main Street that included new water mains, storm drains and sidewalks, the planting of trees and shrubs, the installation of benches and streetlamps and the repaving of state Route 28.
Donnelly presided over the dissolution of the village of Andes in 2003 and helped establish townwide bans on fracking and wind turbines.
“Marty was one of a kind: old-school, honest, fiercely loyal and stood by his word,” said Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, calling Donnelly a “true public servant who worked endlessly for the town of Andes and Delaware County.”
Donnelly led the Delaware County Republican Committee for several years and chaired the county finance committee throughout his tenure on the board.
A Long Island native, Donnelly relocated to Andes in 1981 with his wife, Yvonne, and brought his state-licensed insurance practice along with him. The Andes Gazette reported in 2019 that the couple planned to move down south to a retirement community in Mooresville, North Carolina, to be closer to their eldest son.
“My life was enriched knowing Marty and having the honor of calling him not only my mentor, but also my friend,” Molé said. “I will miss him dearly.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer
