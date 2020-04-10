Delaware County announces second COVID-19 death

A second Delaware County resident passed away due to complications from a COVID-19 infection, according to an announcement from the county health department Thursday, April 9.
The person, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized with the disease caused by coronavirus, and died Wednesday, April 8, according to a media release.
Details concerning the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether the individual had a contributing underlying condition will not be released, according to department officials, who asked for “privacy and dignity” for the family “surrounding the passing of their loved one.”
The county’s first coronavirus-related death occurred April 1.
Zero new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delaware County on Thursday. The county-wide total remains at 37, plus five additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to the release. Five residents remain hospitalized, 23 are isolating at home and seven have recovered.
One Delaware County resident remains under precautionary quarantine, and 31 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. Of the 320 tests conducted to date, 241 yielded negative results and 37 have results pending.
Otsego County did not provide an update Thursday, but reported 35 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Twelve residents have recovered to date, according to county data.
Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, passed away due to COVID-19 complications March 26, and the county announced a second, unnamed death Wednesday.
The Chenango County Health Department on Sunday issued a self-quarantine advisory for a Norwich apartment complex, according to Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health and code enforcement.
Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri confirmed Thursday that “some residents” at Peacock Park Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Brown Street apartment complex, operated by the Norwich Housing Authority, provides federally funded housing for elderly, handicapped and disabled Chenango County residents who meet income guidelines, according to the organization’s website.
Signs posted at every entrance advise nonessential visitors to refrain from entering the building. Personal aides, housekeepers and necessary family visitors are still permitted.
“The Housing Authority’s greatest concern is the health and wellbeing of our residents here at Peacock Park Manor,” the sign read.
Norwich Housing Authority Executive Director Tamara Cobb did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday.
Chenango County announced 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, including nine active hospitalizations and 10 patients who have fully recovered.
Sixty-two county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 358 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, 265 total tests have been conducted, and no deaths have been reported.
Schoharie County did not report any new data Thursday. On Monday, the county health department reported a total of 15 cases, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Forty-two people have been placed in isolation or quarantine, and 67 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to a media release. No deaths have been reported.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
