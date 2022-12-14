The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new homeless shelter in the village of Delhi during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14.
A homeless shelter at 161 Main Street was destroyed by fire last December and the county received $600,000 from the insurance company to replace it with a new structure.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who is the chair of the Social Services committee, said the building will be one story and occupy 2,000 square feet. It will have eight bedrooms, two kitchens and two bathrooms and house 10 homeless individuals, he said. He said there will be six single rooms and two double rooms.
Marshfield said the county received two bids for the new shelter, one for $900,000 and one or $1.3 million. "It has to be rebid," he said.
However, to have enough money to build the homeless shelter, the board had to transfer a total of $600,000 from several line items including family assistance, services for recipients and juvenile delinquents. Marshfield said the money in those accounts was not used during 2022 and some was pandemic funding that was not used.
"Right now, we're sending our homeless to motels," he said. "This is a much-needed facility."
The board also approved spending $500,000 to renovate the former Mental Health building in Walton for the Department of Social Services. Marshfield outlined what repairs would be done to the building, including replacing the ceilings, wiring and carpets, repairing the roof and parking lot, replacing door locks and lighting for $204,200. He said the information technology work would total $100,000 and the county budgeted $195,000 for furniture and appliances.
DSS Commissioner Sylvia Armanno said 20 employees will be moved to that building.
"If you've ever walked through 99 Main, you know why this is needed," Marshfield said. "The desks are like these," he said pointing to the conference table desks pushed together at the meeting.
The board also approved several resolutions for the Public Works Department.
It approved a change order for replacement of a bridge on county Route 10 in East Meredith. The final cost of the bridge replacement was $30,631 less than what the bid price was.
It also approved spending $4.2 million to replace the bridge over the Little Delaware River on Arbor Hill Road in the town of Delhi.
"This has been a multi-decade project," Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre said. "It started, then stalled, then started again and finally construction will begin in the spring."
McIntyre said the bids for the project were where the department thought they would be. The bridge will be built downriver from the current bridge, so there will not be a detour during construction, she said. The bridge will be wider to accommodate foot and bicycle traffic and the road will be realigned near Sherwoods Road.
The board also passed a resolution encouraging the state Legislature to extend the gas tax holiday when it meets in a special session.
At the beginning of the meeting, two county employees were recognized as employee of the month. Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said it was the first time since the pandemic the employees were recognized.
Eric Benecke, a caseworker at Office for the Aging was nominated by Director Wayne Shepard for his commitment to his clients. "One client had no transportation to a medical appointment. Eric took time off to take them to their appointment," Shepard said.
Roxanne Heannings, assistant to the director of Veterans Affairs, was honored for her "outstanding job," Veterans Services Director Charles Piper said. "She knows whoever walks in the door is the most important person."
