The Delaware County Board of Supervisors held a quick meeting Wednesday, May 25, and passed seven resolutions that paid bills for the county, set a public hearing and awarded bids.
The supervisors awarded several bids to provide busing for the county's Early Intervention and Preschool Special Education Program from Sept. 1, through Aug. 31, 2025. The Rolling V Bus Corporation received five of the six bids awarded and will transport kids to the Binghamton, Delhi, Monticello, Norwich and Oneonta areas. Birnie Bus Service, Inc., received the sixth bid and will transport kids to the Cobleskill area. The resolution said there were no bidders for the Greene County run, nor the Kingston area run.
After the meeting, Public Health Director Mandy Walsh said her department had been spending more than $1 million to transport children to centers inside the county, such as the Carousel Children's Services in Delhi, and outside the county, such as Springbrook in Milford, but the costs were lowered to about $700,000. She said the county transports about 35 children to preschool throughout the year but doesn't know yet how many children will turn 3 throughout the year who need specialized transportation.
"Some parents transport their children," she said. "With COVID, a large portion of parents transported their children, but with the rising fuel costs, they may not."
The board also approved a bid to buy stone and gravel products from E&R Pope's Excavating, LLC, to backfill properties in Sidney after homes are torn down. The properties are part of the flood buyout offered by the state Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services and the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery.
Supervisors approved a resolution to allow county employees in other county departments to work in the office at the Office for the Aging. According to the resolution, OFA "is experiencing difficulties in recruiting clerical assistance."
The board approved a change order for the Delaware County Bridge Structural Steel Preservation Project to lower the cost of the contract by $1,060, resulting in a final contract amount of $573,885.
There will be two public hearings at the next supervisor's meeting on June 22 at 1 p.m. The first one will be about the Community Development Block Grant Cares Program. The second one will be about the changes to the agriculture districts in several towns.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
