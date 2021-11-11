Delaware County board plans $114M budget for 2022

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors introduced the tentative 2022 budget and set the public hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, the county budget director, said the budget committee meetings this fall were productive and resulted in a well-planned budget.
The tentative $114,660,922 budget relies on projected revenue, tax levy and fund balances to balance the budget. The proposed tax levy increase is 1.6975%, below the state-mandated 2% tax cap.
"This is the fifth year in a row we've stayed under the tax cap," Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said.
Merrill said the county's sales tax revenue was up from last year and 2021 was a "successful fiscal year in Delaware County."
The tentative 2022 budget expects to see $69,310,694 in revenue from sales tax, real property services, fees, state aid and reimbursements and payments in lieu of taxes. The proposed tax levy will raise $33,332,922, which will leave an $11 million shortfall. The county proposes to balance the budget using fund reserves from the general fund, STOP DWI, road fund, machinery fund, road and bridges, solid waste/landfill and solid waste capital.
Merrill said the budget committee created the budget using "the worst case scenario" of what revenue and expenditures would be. The committee also factored in a vacancy rate of employee positions that wouldn't get filled to help balance the budget, he said.
The budget was broken down into the following categories, followed by the agencies they oversee and the total proposed budget:
• Legislative — board of supervisors, clerk of the board, $963,756
• Judicial — unified court-court attendants, unified court-justices, district attorney, legal aid to indigents, public defender and medical examiner, $170,953
• General Fund Departments — finance, staff, shared services, special items, education, law enforcement, public safety, public health, mental health, social services, other economic development, economic assistance and opportunities, recreation, culture, general environment, natural resources, undistributed employee benefits, debt service, interfund transfers and department of public works, $113,526,213.
The largest budget items are the Department of Public Works at $7,786,601, Department of Social Services at $13,577,470, law enforcement at $9,023,488 and public health at $2,502,506.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
