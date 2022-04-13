Delaware County bolsters nonprofits with bed-tax funds

Several local nonprofits with the goal of bringing tourists to Delaware County will receive grants through funds generated by the county's hotel occupancy tax.
Members of the Tourism Advisory Board reviewed several proposals submitted under the tourism promotion and development grant program and recommended 45 proposals totaling $154,793 for approval by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors unanimously approved the resolutions disbursing the grants and amending the budget transfers during its April 13 meeting.
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said: "Unlike last year, we received more participation and more applications for the grants and had to pick and choose."
Grants were given to projects throughout the county. Valente said the advisory board would be meeting again as there is more money to disperse. According to the resolution as of Dec. 31, the Hotel Occupancy Tax restricted fund balance of $506,092.61.
Some grants given were to:
• Hanford Mills Museum: received $1,200 to pay for presenter fees and materials for its eight themed exploration days, and $18,850 to help with the exterior rehabilitation of the Walter Smith Hardware Store. The museum did not receive a $5,000 grant to help pay for drainage and concrete work nor a $5,000 grant for a smoke and fire detection system in the hardware store.
• Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower: received $25,000 to move and reconstruct the fire tower.
• Sidney Chamber of Commerce: received $1,200 to help pay for fireworks for the village's 250th anniversary, and received $1,200 to help pay for bagpipe and Irish marching bands for its St. Patrick's Day on Sept. 17.
• Andes Dance Collective: received $1,200 to promote and pay for rental space and insurance for the Dance Film Festival & Choreography Workshop.
• Colchester Historical Society: received $600 to promote its quilt show at the Shinhopple Memorial Center from Aug. 12-14.
• Hancock Arts Alliance: received $1,000 to buy art supplies, backdrops and volunteer supplies for its Color Your World mural, which will allow residents and tourists the opportunity to select a paint color.
• Music on the Delaware: received $1,100 to pay musicians to sing at the Walton Farmers Market on Fridays.
• Village of Margaretville: received $1,200 to promote the 100th anniversary of the Galli Curci Theater.
• Deposit Chamber of Commerce: received $7,500 to help pave its parking area.
• Hancock Partners: received $25,000 to create a concrete walk, kayak slide and ADA picnic tables at the Hancock Junction Pool River access. The organization will also put up signage, kiosk and highway signage. Hancock Partners also received $5,000 to
• Delaware County Historical Association: received $4,000 to help fix the parking lot and sidewalk.
• Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce: received $3,000 to promote the Cauliflower Festival.
• Delaware County Vintage Baseball Association: received $2,000 to pay for social media ads, physical signs, print advertising and website hosting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
