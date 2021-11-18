Delaware County breaks ground on new public works HQ

The village of Delhi's skyline is changing as work has begun on the new three story Delaware County Department of Public Works building on the corner of Bridge and Main streets.
A construction crew was using a crane Thursday to place steel girders in place for welders. According to Kortright Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Public Works Committee on the board of supervisors George Haynes Jr., the company hopes to get the frame of the building up by Thanksgiving.
"A lot is packed into that small lot there," Haynes said.
The building in Delhi will house the county's department of public works and the planning department administration staff, Haynes said.
The county is building three separate buildings in the county for the DPW at a cost of $24 million. The building in Bloomville, located behind the Kortright Town Hall, will house two patrols and the sign and guide rail manufacturing departments. The building in Walton will be the maintenance garage for the large diesel trucks, while the light trucks will be maintained in the old Wickham Sales and Service building in Delhi, he said.
The three building lots were chosen after several years of trying to find a site big enough to house the whole department after it was determined the county did not want to rebuild the department's buildings in the flood plain, as previously reported by The Daily Star.
In 2018, the county narrowed down the potential site from 12 to two, one two miles north of Delhi and one in the town of Hamden. The site two miles north of Delhi was on an existing farm, which caused backlash from neighbors.
The Hamden site was also located on farmland, but that site was abandoned after its owners, Bob and Joyce Bishop, refused to sell to the county for less money than their asking price, articles said. The county had started eminent domain proceedings against the owners of the Hamden lot, but the community sided with the owners and the Board of Supervisors stopped the proceedings.
Part of the DPW building on Page Avenue had to be torn down in 2018, and since then some DPW trucks have been stored outside, Haynes said.
"Being outdoors in cold storage is not ideal for the trucks," Haynes said. Because the trucks are stored outside, the salt and sand cannot be added to them until the morning and in really cold weather, the airline could freeze and the fuel could get gummy, he said. "It will nice to have a new, heated building."
The three sites were proposed and approved by the board in 2019, an article said. Engineers designed the three buildings in 2020 and the county went to bid on the three sites during the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynes said. He said Mancini General Contracting won the bid to build all three sites. The Delhi site will be built from the ground up, while the other two sites are prefabricated buildings.
"It's been a long time coming," Haynes said of the project.
While work has started on the building in Delhi, the other two buildings have not been started due to supply chain issues, Haynes said.
"There is a heavy backlog of pre-engineered buildings," he said.
He said while they wait for the buildings, storm water projects have been completed at the Bloomville and Walton sites and they hope to get the footings poured before winter.
"We're progressing along pretty well with this climate," he said. "It's going to be a little longer than we originally planned. We had originally planned to have the buildings done by May or June, but that's not going to happen."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
