The Delaware County Board of Supervisors rejected an extension of the county's longstanding tourism partnership with the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce during its Nov. 23 meeting.
The county chamber has been the county's tourism promotion agency since the early 1960s, Chamber President Ray Pucci said. The tourism promotion agency will now be handled by the Delaware County Economic Development department, Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said.
Valente, who is also the chair of the Economic Development Committee, said the chamber as the TPA "has done an excellent job for us. Tourism is through the roof. They are very fluent in the internet community," where most of the county's tourists search for information. He said they were also helpful in getting an accurate count of all the short term rentals in the county for the bed tax.
Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé read a statement detailing her objections to a resolution that would have extended the partnership into 2022.
In her statement, she raised concerns about the lack of communication between the county and the chamber president in the past two years. She said that lack of communication resulted in the county auditing the chamber's finances. She also said she didn't like Pucci's "disparaging remarks against members of the board in the past month."
Middletown Town Supervisor Patrick Davis, who questioned the chamber's finances, said Molé covered most of what he was going to say, but he did have three reasons for voting no on the resolution.
He noted that the audit found the chamber had $139,000 left over at the end of 2020, and asked why it wasn't returned to the county given that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions brought tourism in the county to a halt.
He said the county had other options and should have issued a request for proposal to get bids. He also said his reason was personal because the chamber board president Todd Pascarella ran against him for town supervisor in the past two elections and its secretary, Lillian Browne-Burdick, ran against Walton Supervisor Joseph Cetta in this year's election. Davis said he felt the chamber is getting too political.
Cetta said he didn't like the management at the chamber the last few years and said he would be voting no.
Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel said he, too, thought the chamber was getting too political because it supported cannabis sales.
"I don't think they should have promoted the sales," Eisel said. "I don't want cannabis lounges around the county. They should focus on business and businesses alone."
After the meeting Pucci defended the chamber's stand on cannabis sales. "Like it or not, cannabis is a legal business in New York state," Pucci said. "Our chamber supports all legal business in the county."
The chamber had three supporters in attendance and one who was not in attendance.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said he spoke with Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis and Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone, who was absent from the meeting, and said they both supported the resolution, so he was going to support the resolution too.
Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier said was new to the Economic Development Committee and wasn't sure which way he would vote until he received "numerous emails and phone calls supporting the chamber."
The resolution to continue the partnership was rejected by a 14-3 vote, with Kosier, Marshfield and Valente in favor.
The board of supervisors also heard from Public Health Director Amanda Walsh about the county's COVID-19 cases via Zoom. She said the county reported three deaths yesterday and the positivity rate the past seven days was 10.37%. She said there were 265 reported positive cases in the county, but the number is more likely higher than that because people may be home sick and not getting tested.
Walsh said the state is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases and the state's contract tracers are backlogged and haven't been able to make quarantine calls in a timely manner. She encouraged everyone inside a populated area to wear a mask whether they were vaccinated or not.
The only member of the Board of Supervisors wearing a mask during the meeting was Hancock Supervisor Jerry Vernold. County Attorney Amy Merklen and members of the audience wore masks. Walsh encouraged anyone who wasn't feeling well to get tested and not to attend Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
Walsh released some statistics about the county's death rate, and said a majority of the deaths occurred in people 50 and older and 64% were male and 36% were female. She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and if eligible to get the booster vaccine. The vaccination rate in Delaware County is 53.2%.
Marshfield's said the vaccine likely saved the life of his wife, Karen, who is recovering from COVID-19.
"If my wife hadn't had gotten the vaccine, she would have been one of the 70-some deaths you reported," he said. He said she thought she had a bad cold and asked when she got the COVID-19 booster if she could still get infected and was told yes. He said a few days later she was feeling worse, so he took her to the emergency room and she tested positive.
"She's been very very sick and I really think the vaccine saved her life," he said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the 2022 budget, which will raise taxes 1.68%.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.