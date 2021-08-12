The Delaware County Fair is back in action for a 134th year next week after last year’s hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair organizers introduced several new hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the Walton fairgrounds in preparation for this year’s fair, which runs from Monday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 21.
Vendors under the commercial tent will have several feet of space between them, according to Delaware County Fair Board President Ed Rossley. “We’re not required to have any of these changes, but we’re doing it.”
Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks while on the fairgrounds and those showing signs of illness are asked to stay home, Rossley said.
“Of course we can’t enforce any of that,” he said. “But I think a lot of people have already conditioned themselves to that sort of thing.”
Midway rides and games, provided by Dreamland Amusements and S&S Amusements, will also be sanitized periodically in accordance with each contractor’s policy, Rossley said.
This year’s fair will feature three new food vendors to replace others that have retired or otherwise left the business, Rossley said. “We told them if they don’t feel comfortable, we don’t want to push them.”
New to the fair this year is a kangaroo adventure and a petting zoo, which will be open to fair patrons throughout the week.
Returning attractions include two teams of performing oxen from New Hampshire that are trained to pull carts, roll logs and even pass a ball back and forth, Rossley said. “Two years ago, everybody loved it, so we brought them back.”
Monday will feature a 7 p.m. demolition derby and garden tractor pull, and Tuesday is Children’s Day, featuring the kids’ Power Wheels derby at 11 a.m. Altered farm tractor and diesel pickup pulls will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the antique tractor pull will be held Thursday for Senior Citizens’ Day.
A second demolition derby will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by the Barnyard Saints. Saturday’s events will conclude with the New York Tractor Pull Association’s super stock combo, modified and two-wheel drive pulls at 6 p.m., right after the smelly footwear contest at 5:30 p.m.
“It looks like a full week ahead,” Rossley said.
The annual Sunday evening fair vespers service, canceled earlier this week, is back on for 7 p.m. under the direction of the Walton Ministerial Association.
Visit delawarecountyfair.org for more information.
