The Delaware County Fair will return this summer after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a post on the fair's Facebook page, the Board of Directors of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society has decided to have the 134th fair Aug. 16 to 21, based on state Department of Health guidelines and permits.
"We are and will be working tirelessly with NYSDOH to ensure the proper permits," the Facebook post said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.