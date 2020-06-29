Delaware County officials said Monday there were no active cases of COVID-19 within their borders.
According to a media release, there were no new cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery. To date there have been 82 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, with an additional 10 people under mandatory quarantine and 7 people under precautionary quarantine.
There have been 3,510 negative results reported and results from 24 tests are pending. As of Monday, six people had died and 76 have fully recovered and are no longer isolated or receiving care.
The Otsego County Department of Public Health reported one new case since June 25.
Of 76 total confirmed cases, 69 had recovered from illness and five people died.
There were 11 people on quarantine or isolation on Monday.
Chenango County reported two new cases over the weekend, bringing the county's confirmed total to 146. Of those, 134 recovered and six died. There were 33 people under quarantine.
