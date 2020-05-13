As part of the Southern Tier, one of three New York state regions approved to begin a phased reopening May 15, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday initiated the first stages of reopening the county government.
Meeting virtually via Zoom, the board passed a resolution setting a May 17 expiration for a temporary pay scale it previously adopted for county employees, many of whom were directed to work from home following the county’s March 7 state of emergency declaration, which also expires May 17.
“In an effort to keep the government on par with the private sector, the Board of Supervisors will begin the process of bringing the government back to 100% in the near future,” the resolution read.
Essential staff who continued to report work amid the state of emergency were paid time-and-a-half in accordance with the county employee contract, which outlines labor policies in times of emergency, according to Art Merrill, Colchester town supervisor and county budget officer. All staff deemed nonessential were sent home but continued to receive full pay, and employees who worked from home were paid time-and-a-quarter.
The initial resolution did not alter the employees’ contract, Merrill said in March, but acted instead as an emergency provision as the county attempted to limit the spread of the virus.
The board also passed a resolution calling on the federal government to expand its guidelines for financial relief granted to municipalities under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to include smaller local governments.
Section 601 of the CARES Act provides a $150 billion fund for states, tribal governments and units of local government with a population in excess of 500,000 people, but “less than half a percent of municipalities in the entire United States meet this population threshold and are thus ineligible to receive direct funding from the federal government,” according to Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield.
“The depletion of different revenue sources for local governments,” such as sales tax revenue, permit fees, justice court fines and mortgage recording tax, “combined with lack of funding, will result in reducing essential services,” including ambulance, police and fire protection services, building and code enforcement and highway maintenance, “or shifting the cost onto real property taxpayers, many of who are experiencing their own financial stress,” the resolution read.
Marshfield and Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said their respective towns adopted similar resolutions and encouraged others to do the same.
In other county business:
• The board unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the county to issue an $8 million bond anticipation note to fund the construction of the new behavioral health clinic in Walton.
The new facility will house the county’s adult and family and children’s mental health clinics, both currently in Walton, and the office of alcohol and drug abuse services, presently in Hamden.
The county awarded $7.76 million in contracts for the project at its April 22 meeting.
Mark Tuthill, Delhi town supervisor and chair of the Capital Projects Committee, said the project is expected to break ground by early June.
• The board entered into an executive session, requesting the presence of Public Health Director Mandy Walsh, Planning Director Shelly Bennett-Johnson, Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis, Personnel Officer Linda Pinner and County Attorney Amy Merklen.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
