The Delaware County Board of Elections has released deadlines and early voting hours for the primary election that will conclude on June 23.
The office will be open during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for absentee voting at 3 Gallant Ave. in Delhi.
June 22 is the last day to mail a completed absentee ballot to the Board of Elections.
June 23 is the last day for a ballot to be delivered by an agent to the office.
Early voting for Delaware County registered voters will take place at the office in Delhi at the following dates and times:
• Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, June 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 16, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 17, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Board of Elections office is accessible to voters with disabilities, according to the release.
If a voter casts a ballot during early voting, the voter will not be allowed to vote on election day or on a subsequent day of early voting.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
