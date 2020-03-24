The Delaware County Public Health Department reported it received two laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 reports on Tuesday, March 24.
"Delaware County Public Health is actively conducting a contact investigation," the release said. Three patients are "recovering safely while isolating at home in Delaware County," according to the release. One patient is isolated and receiving medical care in a hospital.
Two other confirmed cases were reported Saturday, March 21, with one of the cases transferred to the New York City Health Department.
The first confirmed case in the four-county region was reported in Delaware County on March 12.
