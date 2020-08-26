Delaware County hears pitch for public-access show

Hamden resident Jessica Vecchione, owner of Vecc Videography, pitched to the Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday a community access channel through the Margaretville Telephone Company called “Catskills Air.”
“I want to develop some kind of show for Delaware County that would feature a lot of the videos that I’ve done; that other people have done in the county,” Vecchione told the supervisors. “Any idea you have — if you wanted to have a little show for your town — let's figure out how to do it. We’re here to collaborate.”
Vecchione also pitched an expansion to the social media campaign she has undertaken in recent months on behalf of several county departments, including the sheriff, public health, mental health and public works.
“They’re very popular,” Vecchione said of her graphics and videos. “People want to know, and they want to hear you guys talk about what you’re doing. They like to hear it from the person, and video does that; social media does that.”
“I have been very resistant to personal social media, but you have been extremely helpful getting the word out, especially since the COVID-19,” said board chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé. “And it’s immediate — it’s not the weekly paper, it’s not last week’s news, it’s right now. It’s where we are today.”
“We really have a handle on what you guys are doing and how to get that message out via Facebook,” Vecchione said. “People are looking — people in the county are looking at Facebook pages that have to do with the county because there’s no other way to get information. There are the papers — we have the papers, they do a great job — but they’re looking for more.”
Delaware County is presently covered by The Daily Star, The Reporter and The Mountain Eagle, in addition to a handful of weekly community papers.
“You might be surprised what the numbers are for rural people on Facebook, and the age range, too,” Vecchione said. “The idea that older people aren’t on there — it’s just not true. They are on Facebook.”
The Delaware County government page has amassed 1,800 followers since it was created in March.
“That’s a lot,” Vecchione said of the Facebook following for a county of 42,000 full-time residents. “It’s definitely a reality for our residents here.”
Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre updated the board on the progress of the county’s new three-part public works facilities.
The diesel equipment mechanics shop will be relocated to a 2.2-acre parcel adjacent to the county’s Solid Waste Management Center on Neale Road in the town of Walton; the gasoline equipment mechanics shop would remain at the Wickham building, part of the department’s current complex on Page Avenue in Delhi; and equipment for the two highway patrol units currently based in Delhi would be relocated to a 6-acre property in Bloomville, behind the Kortright Town Hall.
The department’s administrative offices would remain on the county’s Page Avenue property, but would be relocated to a new structure slated for construction at the corner of Bridge and Main streets, presently known as the Stoddard lot, McIntyre said.
Since her most recent presentation to the board, McIntyre said, the Public Works Committee decided to expand the administration building plan by about 3,000 square feet to provide more office space for the Delaware County Planning Department, which has shared space with the public works department since the 1970s.
The project is expected to break ground in 2021 and be completed by 2022, McIntyre said.
