Delaware County looks after staff amid virus emergency

DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors established policies and procedures for county employees working under the state of emergency during a special meeting Monday.
Following a nearly two-hour executive session that included all department heads, the board moved to ensure that all county employees continue to receive pay during the state of emergency, which was declared Saturday by Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the board.
Department heads are responsible for determining which staff are essential and will deliver their recommendations to the board Tuesday for Molé’s approval, according to Art Merrill, Colchester town supervisor.
Essential staff who continue to report to work will be paid time-and-a-half in accordance with the county employee contract, which outlines labor policies in times of emergency, Merrill said. All staff deemed nonessential will be sent home but continue to receive full pay, and employees who work from home will now be paid time-and-a-quarter.
“We wanted to put another level in there for those who are going home and working, as opposed to those who are going home and not working,” Merrill said. “We wanted to give them a benefit, too.”
The resolution does not alter the employees’ contract, Merrill said, but will act instead as an emergency provision as the county attempts to limit the spread of the virus.
“It’s an emergency declaration — we’re trying to deal with it in the situation we’re in,” Merrill said. “Who knows what it’s going to be five days from now? Things are changing every five minutes.”
“They say in government, the most difficult thing to do is preventative measures, proactive measures, because if you’re successful, not much happens,” said Dennis Valente, Davenport town supervisor.
The board also approved a measure granting Molé the unilateral authority “for the time being” to approve and sign off on the county’s monthly abstracts, a task that ordinarily requires majority approval by the board.
Sarah Eames, staff writer
