A surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area continued Monday, as Delaware County reported three more deaths from the disease over the weekend.
Monday's report from Delaware County Public Health showed the county's death toll at 74, up three from Friday's report. During the period from Nov. 20-22, the report said, there were 70 new cases recorded. There were 265 active cases in the county, with 12 hospitalized and 366 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware continues to lag far behind the state average for vaccinations, reporting that only 53.2% of the total population was vaccinated. Of the new cases reported, 73% were in unvaccinated people and 27% were in people who were vaccinated. Thirty-two percent of positive cases were in Pre-K-12th grade students or school employees while less than 1% were in college students or employees.
Otsego County, while not reporting any deaths Monday, reported 28 new cases. There were 165 active cases and seven people hospitalized, according to the Otsego County Department of Health website.
Chenango County reported 232 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 566 under active quarantine.
Schoharie County reported 15 new cases Monday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 90% of New Yorkers aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 33 COVID-19 deaths statewide Sunday.
"As of today, 90 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While that is an incredible achievement, it's crucial we continue to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this deadly virus as we head into the holiday season," Hochul said in a media release. "We know the tools to stop the spread of COVID: Get vaccinated, get the booster if you are already vaccinated, and please stay home if you're feeling sick. The vaccine and booster is safe, free and widely available. Don't put it off any longer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.