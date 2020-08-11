A Delaware County resident was arrested last week by New York State Police on charges of possessing and distributing sexual performances by a child.
Vydesh Badal, 30, of South Kortright, was arrested Aug. 9 by Oneonta troopers and charged with promoting sexual performance by a child younger than 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than 16 ounces.
Tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are forwarded to the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and an investigator in the area where the criminal act allegedly occurred, according to Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska.
Badal was arraigned Aug. 10 in Delaware County Court.
