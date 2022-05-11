Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Sidney man was arrested on felony charges.
According to a May 10 media release, Steven C. Barrows, 31, was arrested on April 30 on charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
Deputies said the arrest followed the investigation of a reported burglary in the town of Otsego, where a vehicle had been stolen. Barrows was found to be driving the vehicle in the town of Oneonta, where he was taken into custody at the Super 8 Motel by responding deputies and state troopers, the release said. Barrows was arraigned and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.