Delaware County is reviewing what effects proposed changes on solid waste policy by the state Department of Environmental Conservation could have on county residents and on the county landfill.
Department of Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre said in an email: "Most of the changes were anticipated given NYSDEC’s previous issuance of Enforcement Discretion letters regarding recycling, C&D, and excavation."
However, she said, "there are a couple of real zingers, including a landfill expansion siting prohibition that will have dramatic, costly and immediate negative impact locally and throughout the state. By the state’s own analysis, the siting prohibition will result in closure of eight landfills, including possibly Delaware County’s. This is in direct contravention of the County’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan which was accepted by NYSDEC in 2017."
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced May 18 in a media release, the proposed regulations for review to further protect public health and the environment by making significant changes to several of the state’s current regulations governing the management of solid waste.
According to the release, the proposed changes to improve solid waste management include but are not limited to:
• Enhancements to the state’s process for certain Beneficial Use Determinations for the reuse of materials;
• Clarification of terminology used to describe excavated material and fill material to ensure the protection of the environment;
• Limiting the use of certain excavated material in Long Island, Westchester County, and the New York City Watershed;
• Expansion of exemptions for municipalities collecting source-separated recyclables and changes to help municipalities that hold household hazardous waste collection events;
• Strengthened landfill liner requirements to further enhance the long-term protection of groundwater and new measures required to control odors and better limit landfill gas emissions.
The full text of the proposed amendments to Part 360 Series, Part 371, and Part 377 proposed regulations is available on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/regulations/125274.html. DEC is accepting public comments on the regulations until July 25, and is holding two virtual public hearings on the proposed revisions on Tuesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. via WebEx.
For information on how to participate in the hearings, go to dec.ny.gov/regulations/125274.html. Comments on the proposed amendments can be submitted by email to SolidWasteRegulations@dec.ny.gov. Please include “Comments on Proposed Part 360 Series” in the subject line of the email.
McIntyre said, "Our review is challenged by the fact that the NYSDEC draft regulations do not include a red line comparison with the existing regulations, so each line needs to be reviewed individually. And the issuance of the draft regulations on May 18, with a comment period of July 25, leave little time to thoroughly review the proposed changes."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.