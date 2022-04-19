Delaware County panel allots federal relief funds

A Delaware County committee tasked with spending federal pandemic relief funds approved several projects throughout the county, while questioning how funding was given to outside agencies during the committee's meeting Tuesday, April 19.
During the meeting, it was announced that a check for $265,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds was given to the Delaware Valley Agriculture Society. Colchester Town Supervisor and Committee Member Art Merrill questioned why the organization was given a check for an entire project and suggested other outside organizations receiving funds should have to submit invoices for payment like county departments.
County Attorney Amy Merklen said everyone who receives funds has to provide reports every 90 days as to how they spent the funds and it's in the contract that if they don't spend the whole amount, they have to give back what they didn't use.
It was decided to ask Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County how it would like to receive the $500,000 earmarked to help county farmers before the contract was signed.
The committee heard two proposals and received paperwork on four other proposals that would purportedly help the county and county residents.
The first proposal the committee heard was for a project it already voted against funding in January. The project is part of a plan to build and equip emergency services towers on Houck Mountain and Tennanah Lake with fiber optic cables. The plan was proposed by the Margaretville Telephone Company as a partner with the county's Department of Emergency Services.
Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said the project would provide more redundancies at the tower; if the microwave system fails or becomes obsolete, the fiber connections would take over.
Glenn Faulkner from MTC said the fiber optics are a selling point to cellphone service providers. During the discussion about funding, committee members wanted more information about the plan and commitments from cellphone companies.
The committee heard from Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente about hiring a consulting firm to form a transportation plan throughout the county.
"Oneonta Transit wouldn't work here, but we have a need for transportation. There are several people in this county who can't afford a vehicle to get to work. We need a way for them to get to work."
Valente said the transportation need also ties in with the ambulance service. He said some residents call an ambulance to go to the hospital because they have no transportation to get to a doctor's appointment. He said a transportation study was compiled 10 years ago by the county and the $50,000 requested would hire a firm to design a plan.
He said he talked to U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado's office about the study and Delgado said there were grants the county was eligible for if they had a plan. The committee unanimously approved the funding.
The committee received a proposal from Tompkins Town Supervisor William Layton to help the town refurbish the Rock Rift Fire Tower at a cost of $150,000. The committee approved giving Tompkins $25,000. The committee also approved giving $25,000 to the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower to help the organization with the funds needed to rebuild the fire tower.
The committee also received a proposal from the county Planning Board to fund a comprehensive plan study at a cost of $150,000, and the county Department of Public Works to replace the fuel islands around the county at a cost of $700,000.
Cetta said he was told by DPW Commissioner Sue McIntyre that most of the islands are "25 years old," and need upgrading. Merrill balked at the funding and said it should be part of the budget or part of a capital project. The committee agreed to have McIntyre and Planning Department Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett present at the next meeting, which will be May 17 at 10 a.m.
Committee Chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said he and Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis met with Jason Miller at the Delhi Telephone Company and the company came up with a revised plan to connect 203 homes with broadband internet service at a cost of $980,000. The committee approved the funding.
All of the funding the committee approved will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting on April 27.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
