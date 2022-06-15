Road work projects will affect travel on Delaware County highways, according to media releases from the county's Department of Public Works.
Workers will close county Route 16 in the town of Delhi to through traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22, to replace several small culvert pipes. The closure will be between West Platner Brook Road and Middlemist Road. The road will be reopened at the end of the day each day. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Workers will begin milling on county Route 33 in the town of Kortright at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 23. The work will start at the intersection with Brownell Road and proceed to the intersection with county Route 12 in Doonans Corners. Work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the project is complete. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by June 30. Drivers should expect extended delays during the work. Alternate routes are suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.