Delaware County prods Cuomo to ease budget burdens

DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday passed a pair of resolutions calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to implement measures in the state budget to limit the local share of costs for funding state programs.
In particular, the board asked the state to preserve the zero-percent Medicaid growth cap and to refrain from requiring counties to pay for state-mandated social service programs that are non-health care related.
The state has “increased regulatory burdens for local social service districts during the last decade that include new administrative responsibilities and often duplicative and needless reporting requirements which divert scarce resources from critically needed services,” which has, in turn, necessitated increases in property taxes to cover the expenses, according to one resolution.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said he and Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold attended a March 5 presentation on the proposed executive budget hosted by the governor’s office at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County.
“I was concerned and wanted to voice my opposition on some issues in the budget, and found out there are more issues than I had anticipated,” Marshfield said.
“I walked into that meeting and crawled out,” Vernold said.
Marshfield said his primary concern was a proposal to shift a greater portion of state Medicaid costs onto counties.
When Medicaid was signed into federal law in 1965, it was funded almost equally by the federal and state governments, Marshfield said. “The federal government provides authorization and oversight of Medicaid, but states develop their own plans for administering the program.”
“New York was one of the few states in the nation requiring counties to fund a full one-half of the state’s share,” he continued. “Today, New York is the only state in the union pushing Medicaid costs onto the counties.”
In 1966, county taxpayers paid $112 million for the program, Marshfield said, and throughout the following decades, New York’s Medicaid program grew to become the country’s largest, with a local share of $7.6 billion as of 2015.
A 3% cap on the local share was implemented in 2005, Marshfield said, but Cuomo enacted a zero-growth cap in 2012 after implementing a 2% property tax cap, requiring the state to shoulder any costs above the frozen amount.
Delaware County pays more than $8.5 million in local share, amounting to $185 for every resident in the county, according to Marshfield.
“This latest Executive Budget proposal would require counties to adhere to the 2% tax cap and adhere to a local share of Medicaid costs of no more than 3%,” Marshfield said. “If you say within the 2% tax cap but exceed the 3% Medicaid spending threshold, we would be required to pay for any growth over 3%.”
If the proposal is included in the final budget, the New York Association of Counties estimated that Delaware County could pay an additional $175,778 to $1,360,697 in Medicaid costs, Marshfield said. “Our own Department of Social Services projects that there is no way we can stay within the 3% and our county cost could be as high as $3 million in any given year.”
“This outrageous proposal will threaten our county’s capacity to stay within the property tax cap, as well as maintain other critical non-mandated services such as mental health, sheriff patrols, road repair, senior services and emergency services,” Marshfield said. “Any assertion by our governor that local governments are to blame for growing Medicaid costs is purely false.
“Instead of fixing the problems that caused Medicaid to explode, the state wants to push their costs off to the counties,” he continued. “They wish to push $1.8 billion in reduced spending to local governments and $2.5 billion in Medicaid costs to the counties while reaping the revenues of $300 million for marijuana sales and, in my mind, shifting all the expenses for that program to the counties. The state is once again moving costs onto local governments to balance their budget, and we need to say once again that enough is enough.”
Other potential measures affecting Delaware County included eliminating funding to implement early voting, disbursing Aid to Municipalities program-related payments through county sales tax, reducing state Agriculture and Markets funding by about $6 million and making permanent the statewide ban on fracking, Marshfield said.
He requested that copies of both resolutions, which passed unanimously, be sent to the governor’s office.
“They’re very willing to hear what we have to say,” Vernold said.
In other news:
• Delaware County Treasurer Bev Shields nominated Connie Dibble, a 16-year employee of the department, for county employee of the month for her “dedication to our county, to our office and to our constituents.”
Dibble’s position of tax and title searcher “requires a high level of accuracy,” Shields said. “The error rate is extremely low — no person can search 600 to 700 parcels a year without making a mistake, but I bet you in the 16-plus years Connie has been doing searches, I can count the errors on one hand.”
“Connie is a good member of our team: she is a self-starter, hard worker, never sits around, always finds something to do, and does it to the best of her ability,” Shields said. “She’s the kindest person I know; always thinking of others. She’s thoughtful and supportive of her coworkers, she’s aware of her surroundings and does her best to make things work for the betterment of the office.”
• Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond presented an award to Sgt. Kim Smith, who serves as the department’s accreditation manager and training academy director, for the department’s “impeccable” files and standards during its most recent re-accreditation.
“In most agencies, the accreditation manager is a full-time job,” DuMond said. “Kim takes care of all of our evidence, and evidence is a huge part of the accreditation program.”
“I couldn’t be prouder, luckier or more blessed to have the team members that we have in the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office,” he continued. “They really strive every day for excellence, and that really came through in this last audit.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
