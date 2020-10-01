Delaware County reported Thursday that another county resident has died from COVID-19.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, eight county residents have died from the disease. Two new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the active total to five and the total since tracking began to 123.
No further information on the latest victim was provided.
There are 41 people under quarantine in the county, the release said.
Elsewhere in the region, SUNY Oneonta reported Thursday that off-campus screening results indicate one additional student has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed cases within the campus community since the start of the fall semester to 697.
According to a media release, no students are in isolation or quarantine on campus. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among college employees.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There are currently no active cases on campus, according to a media release, and the total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 19.
Otsego County reported two new cases Thursday, one in a SUNY Oneonta student and one in a Hartwick College student.
According to a media release, there have been 895 total confirmed cases since tracking began. There are 21 active cases, including one person in a hospital.
Chenango County reported two new cases Thursday, bringing its total since tracking began to 253. There are four active cases, with two people hospitalized and 75 under active quarantine, according to a media release from the county Health Department.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that 20 "hotspots" — none in the local area, are causes of concern.
"These twenty hotspot zip codes require attention and action, because they are not hermetically sealed and a cluster today can become community spread tomorrow. It's no longer about public education, it's about enforcement — I don't think there has been a public health topic that has been more exhaustively communicated in my lifetime than wearing a mask," Cuomo said. "We are in this situation partially because the local governments have not been conducting enforcement. Enforcement works. If you speed in your car, you get a ticket. If someone is not wearing a mask, they deserve a fine. If local governments do not want to be responsible for enforcement, assign personnel to the state and I will do it."
According to a media release, within the 20 hotspot ZIP codes, the average rate of positive tests is 6.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York state, not counting the top 20 ZIP codes, is 0.98 percent. Those 20 ZIP codes, in New York City and Westchester, Orange and Rockland counties, contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York Wednesday.
