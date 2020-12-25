An 11th Delaware County resident has died from COVID-19.
Delaware County Public Health reported the death Friday, along with 12 new cases, after reporting 14 new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there are 82 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 270 under quarantine.
There have been 645 cases recorded in the county since tracking began.
Chenango County crossed the threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, reporting 24 new cases for a total at the time of 1,020. Since then, a Friday update on the state COVID-19 Tracker website said the county had recorded 1,074 cases,
Otsego County reported 21 new cases Thursday. There were 120 active cases at that time, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,801 cases and 12 deaths recorded in Otsego County since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 15 new cases Thursday, according to the state tracker, and has recorded 471 since the pandemic began.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday there were 6,950 patient hospitalizations statewide, with 1,148 patients in intensive care units and 621 Intubated.
There were 122 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said in a media release. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay united as one New York family, we will win this war once and for all."
