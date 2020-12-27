Another Delaware County resident has died from COVID-19.
The announcement of the county's 12th death was part of Sunday's daily report on COVID statistics from Delaware County Public Health. No further information on the death was provided.
The county reported five new cases Sunday. There are 86 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 252 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 659 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
