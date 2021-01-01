Delaware County reported its 14th death from COVID-19 Thursday.
The county Public Health Department reported seven new cases Friday, after reporting 16 Thursday. There are 100 active cases in the county, according to a media release, with three people hospitalized and 240 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 720 cases and 14 deaths since tracking of the virus began.
Otsego County reported 33 new cases Thursday and 27 Friday.
According to the county's online COVID Dashboard, there are 141 active cases in the county and 22 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 1,939 cases and 17 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 36 new cases Friday, after reporting 19 Thursday. The county has recorded 1,250 cases. The county has had 18 deaths from the disease
Schoharie County reported 12 new cases Thursday and 18 Friday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has recorded 572 confirmed cases and two deaths since the pandemic began.
