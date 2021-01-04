Delaware County reported another death from COVID-19 over the weekend.
The death was part of a Saturday media release from Delaware County Public Health, which also reported 12 new cases Saturday, 13 Sunday and 12 Monday.
According to Monday's report, there are 119 active cases in the county, with four hospitalized and 209 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has reported 764 cases and 15 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Otsego County reported 10 new cases Monday after reporting 14 Saturday and 23 Sunday,
According to the county's online dashboard, there are 157 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized. There have been 1,985 confirmed cases and 17 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 46 new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to the Monday report from Chenango County Public Health, there were 176 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 563 under quarantine. There have been 1,296 cases and 18 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 17 new cases Monday and has recorded a total of 628, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker.
The county health Department on its Facebook page, reported 22 new cases Sunday bringing its total at the time to 96 active COVID-19 cases and 248 people in quarantine. The county has had five deaths, the post said.
"We have approximately 8-10 people currently hospitalized. We do not always have a perfect count on hospitalizations because if patients need a higher level of care than can be provided locally they are transferred to another county," the post said.
Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 8,251 patient hospitalizations statewide, with 1,357 patients in intensive care units and 843 intubated. There were 170 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday, according to a media release from the governor's office.
"In 2021, we're going to be focusing on controlling and defeating COVID and to do that, we have two different goals we're working on simultaneously — controlling the spread, and then putting a harpoon in the beast and actually defeating the virus thanks to the vaccine," Cuomo said.
"What we're seeing in New York and all across this country is growing numbers of hospitalizations, infections and deaths, and they are all a consequence of our actions, " he said. "We defeat COVID the way we've been controlling it for the past year, as a function of our activity. If the infection rate increases, then regions can close and that's the last thing anybody wants. If you don't want that, then do something about it — be smart, practice safe behaviors and reduce the infection rate."
