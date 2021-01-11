Delaware County officials said Monday that another county resident has died from COVID-19.
The announcement of the county's 17th death from the virus was part of a daily report that said the county had 27 new cases Monday, after reporting 25 cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday.
The county now has 165 active cases, according to the report, with six people hospitalized and 269 under mandatory quarantine. There have been 917 cases recorded since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County Health Department said Monday it has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
According to a Monday media release, “The first COVID-19 vaccines are here. Due to limited supply from the federal government, availability is limited.”
The department urged people to continue to wear masks, keep social distance and avoid small and large gatherings while the vaccination process is underway.
As of Jan. 11, New Yorkers in Phase 1a and segments of Phase 1b are eligible for the vaccines, the release said. All vaccinations will be by appointment only. Eligible groups include doctors, nurses and health care workers, people age 75 and older, first responders, teachers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and public safety workers.
Residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will continue to be vaccinated through a federal program.
As vaccine providers receive the vaccine, clinics will be scheduled and residents will be able to make appointments to receive the vaccine. When clinics open up for eligible individuals it will be announced in the media, on Facebook and the Health Department website, the release said.
Otsego County reported 58 new cases Monday, after reporting 25 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
According to the Health department website, there are 210 active cases in the county with 18 people hospitalized. The county has recorded 2,182 cases and 21 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chenango County increased by more than 100 over the weekend.
After reporting a total of 1,393 recorded cases Friday, Chenango County Public Health reported 1,502 on Monday.
According to a media release, there are 239 active cases in the county with 17 people hospitalized and 532 under active quarantine. There have been 28 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 41 new cases over the weekend and has now recorded 742 confirmed cases, according to the state COVID-19 tracker website. The county has had five COVID-19 deaths.
Bassett: Vaccinations are making progress
Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown is estimated to have distributed nearly 80% of its initial vaccine allocation as of Jan. 8, and is partnering with other hospitals and health care partners to use the remaining doses to inoculate hospital staff and eligible health care workers in the community, according to a media release.
Despite limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines from the state, vaccination availability is expanding throughout Chenango County, according to Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health for the Chenango County Health Department.
“The state allots 300,000 doses per week, and we’re mandated to distribute them all within one week,” Sutton said. “We’re working diligently and encourage folks to be patient.”
UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich was the first site in the county to begin administering the vaccine, Sutton said, but the county health department is expecting its first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday, when it will begin vaccinating its clinic staff.
“We’re still focusing on getting the vaccines in the door,” Sutton said. “It’s hard to make appointments for vaccines we don’t have.”
“You can request 1,000 doses, but you don’t really know what you’re going to get until you get it,” said Heather Warner, programs manager for Delaware County Public Health.
Current estimates project that everyone eligible under Phases 1a and 1b will be vaccinated within 14 weeks’ time, Warner said.
Margaretville Hospital, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, Bassett Healthcare’s O’Connor Hospital in Delhi and the A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus in Sidney have all begun distributing the vaccine, Warner said, noting that many eligible county residents have travelled to facilities in Broome and Otsego to receive their doses.
“For now, we want people to get vaccinated where they can,” she said.
Warner attributed the slow rollout of the vaccine in part to a limited public health workforce already strained by soaring caseloads and the requisite investigations and contact tracing for each new positive test result.
“It’s not that we don’t know how to run a vaccination pod,” she said. “We’re dealing with the most cases we’ve ever had and now we’re tasked with vaccinating everyone.”
While the state Department of Health provides assistance with some elements of contact tracing, specifically dealing with those in quarantine after a possible COVID exposure, Warner said more help is needed with case investigations, which are focused around individuals who have tested positive for the virus.
“It’s going to take time, but we’re going to get there,” Warner said.
“We planned for this,” Sutton said. “Not at this scale, but we’re ready. We’re excited to get everyone vaccinated.”
