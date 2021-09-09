Another Delaware County resident has died of COVID-19.
Delaware County Public Health reported the county's 53rd death from the disease as part of its weekly report Thursday, Sept. 9.
Delaware County remains at a high level of community transmission, the report said, and the national Centers for Disease Control and Delaware County Public Health recommend everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear a mask indoors in public places. "Handwashing and social distancing continue to be effective protection measures to reduce the chance of contracting the virus," the release said.
Delaware reported 100 new cases over the past week and had 118 active cases as of Thursday's report. Four people are hospitalized with the disease and 170 are under mandatory quarantine.
"COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating, including the Delta variant. The majority of cases occurring are among unvaccinated individuals," the release said.
Clinic sites are listed at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
According to information from Public Health, 49.4% of the county's total population is vaccinated, 77% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people and 23% of the positive cases are in vaccinated people. Of the positive cases, 2.5% are in college students or employees, the release said.
