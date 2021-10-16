On Friday, Oct. 15, Delaware County reported it 60th death from COVID-19, its fifth in the past week.
There were 39 new cases reported since Wednesday. Of the 161 active cases reported Friday, 11 people are hospitalized, the Delaware County Public Health Department reported. There are 311 people in mandatory quarantine. The county has seen 3,536 cases since the pandemic began.
There were 13 new cases reported in Chenango County on Friday, with one person hospitalized. The county has reported 4,556 total cases, of which 158 are active. There are 368 people in quarantine, and 86 people have died of the disease.
Schoharie reported nine new cases Friday, bringing its total to 2,254. The county has reported 21 deaths.
Otsego County reported 21 new cases Friday, bringing its case total to 7,504. There are 134 active cases and six people hospitalized. Seventy-one people have died.
